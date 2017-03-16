Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 2:05 pm

Watch Emma Watson Be Mesmerized By Adorable Kittens

Watch Emma Watson Be Mesmerized By Adorable Kittens

Emma Watson gets distracted by some cute kittens during her latest interview.

The 26-year-old actress stopped by Buzzfeed to talk about Beauty and the Beast and that’s when she was surprised with the adorable animals.

“Oh my God, I want them all,” Emma says. “I’m dying. I can’t even concentrate on what you’re saying.”

She also imagined what would happen after Belle and the Beast’s wedding.

“In my imagining, [Belle] opens the library that’s in the castle and she turns it into a school and a public library, which she runs,” Emma says.

Watch her interview below!


Emma Watson Plays With Kittens
