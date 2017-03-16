Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 2:50 pm

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are Super Cute in New Versace Video

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are Super Cute in New Versace Video

Zayn Malik expresses his love for girlfriend Gigi Hadid in this video for Versace.

She interviewed him for the campaign, which she also photographed.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

“When you’re alone, who do you want next to you?” Gigi asks.

Without hesitation Zayn responds, “You.”

“Thanks, baby,” she says, “And our dogs.”

Watch the super cute video of Gigi interviewing Zayn below!

Pictured: Gigi and sister Bella return from Paris Fashion Week and run errands on Thursday (March 16) in New York City.
  • Multipass

    PR couple.

  • LolaLola

    barf

