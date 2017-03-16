Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are Super Cute in New Versace Video

Zayn Malik expresses his love for girlfriend Gigi Hadid in this video for Versace.

She interviewed him for the campaign, which she also photographed.

“When you’re alone, who do you want next to you?” Gigi asks.

Without hesitation Zayn responds, “You.”

“Thanks, baby,” she says, “And our dogs.”

Watch the super cute video of Gigi interviewing Zayn below!

