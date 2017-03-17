Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 12:00 pm

13 Stars Who Have the Strangest & Sweetest Good Luck Charms

13 Stars Who Have the Strangest & Sweetest Good Luck Charms

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

In honor of the lucky holiday, we’ve rounded up 13 celebrities who don’t feel complete without their good luck charms.

Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, and more have opened up about everything from strange superstitions to adorable keepsakes they carry around everywhere they go.

Some of their lucky charms might be the same as yours, while others most definitely are not (we hope).

Click through the slideshow to see what good luck charms your favorite celebs carry around…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Cate Blanchett, Chris Martin, Colin Farrell, Heidi Klum, Helen Mirren, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Aniston, Kit Harington, Lauren Conrad, Leighton Meester, Natalie Portman, Olivia Munn

