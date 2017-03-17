Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Fri, 17 March 2017

Amy Adams Goes Makeup-Free in Los Angeles

Amy Adams Goes Makeup-Free in Los Angeles

Amy Adams spends her afternoon grocery shopping at Bristol Farms on Wednesday (March 15) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Nocturnal Animals actress went comfy in a gray sweater while ditching makeup for her afternoon outing.

Amy recently started filming her new HBO show Sharp Objects – based on the book by Gillian Flynn.

The show will be about reporter who was recently discharged from a psych hospital who returns to her hometown to solve the murder of two young girls.

No word yet on when Sharp Objects will premiere.
