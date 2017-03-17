Amy Adams Goes Makeup-Free in Los Angeles

Amy Adams spends her afternoon grocery shopping at Bristol Farms on Wednesday (March 15) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Nocturnal Animals actress went comfy in a gray sweater while ditching makeup for her afternoon outing.

Amy recently started filming her new HBO show Sharp Objects – based on the book by Gillian Flynn.

The show will be about reporter who was recently discharged from a psych hospital who returns to her hometown to solve the murder of two young girls.

No word yet on when Sharp Objects will premiere.