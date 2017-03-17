Barron Trump Visits His Father at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk with their 10-year-old son Barron across the White House lawn on Friday afternoon (March 17) in Washington, D.C.

The first family was seen departing the White House while getting ready to head to Florida for yet another weekend at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

This was reportedly the first time that Barron, who is enrolled in school in New York City, has visited the White House since the inauguration.

The appearance in D.C. comes just hours after it was reported that Barron and Melania will be making a permanent move to the White House in June.

15+ pictures inside of Barron Trump with his parents at the White House…