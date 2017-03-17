Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 5:29 pm

Barron Trump Visits His Father at the White House

Barron Trump Visits His Father at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk with their 10-year-old son Barron across the White House lawn on Friday afternoon (March 17) in Washington, D.C.

The first family was seen departing the White House while getting ready to head to Florida for yet another weekend at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

This was reportedly the first time that Barron, who is enrolled in school in New York City, has visited the White House since the inauguration.

The appearance in D.C. comes just hours after it was reported that Barron and Melania will be making a permanent move to the White House in June.

15+ pictures inside of Barron Trump with his parents at the White House…
Just Jared on Facebook
barron trump visits his father at the white house 01
barron trump visits his father at the white house 02
barron trump visits his father at the white house 03
barron trump visits his father at the white house 04
barron trump visits his father at the white house 05
barron trump visits his father at the white house 06
barron trump visits his father at the white house 07
barron trump visits his father at the white house 08
barron trump visits his father at the white house 09
barron trump visits his father at the white house 10
barron trump visits his father at the white house 11
barron trump visits his father at the white house 12
barron trump visits his father at the white house 13
barron trump visits his father at the white house 14
barron trump visits his father at the white house 15
barron trump visits his father at the white house 16
barron trump visits his father at the white house 17
barron trump visits his father at the white house 18
barron trump visits his father at the white house 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barron Trump, Celebrity Babies, Donald Trump, Melania Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here