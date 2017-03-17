'Beauty & The Beast' Makes $16.3 Million on Thursday Night

Audiences got a sneak peek at Beauty and the Beast during the Thursday night previews on March 16 and the film grossed $16.3 million from the early screenings!

Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, and Josh Gad star in the live-action remake of the Disney musical and the film has achieved the biggest Thursday previews debut of any live-action Disney movie, according to THR.

Beauty and the Beast is going to top the box office this weekend and it will definitely gross over $100 million. The question right now is how close to $200 million can the movie get!