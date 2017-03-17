Cindy Crawford & Rande Garber Say George Clooney Will 'Be an Amazing Dad'

Cindy Crawford hits the carpet at the Umami Burger x Cindy Crawford Artist Series launch event on Thursday night (March 16) at Umami Burger in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 51-year-old model was joined by her husband Rande Gerber.

Cindy and Rande spoke to People at the event about how her friends George and Amal Clooney are going to be great parents.

“George has always been so great with our kids that he doesn’t need advice,” Rande, 54, said. “He is going to be an amazing dad, Amal is going to be an incredible mother.”