Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson Team Up In Emotional 'Symphony' Music Video - Watch Here!

Get out the kleenex! Clean Bandit deliver the emotion in their just released music video for “Symphony” featuring Zara Larsson!

The track follows the British trio’s hit single “Rockabye” featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie, which jumps to #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

“Super super super excited to announce that we’ll be performing Symphony for the FIRST time this weekend with @zaralarsson on @thevoiceuk 🎙✌,” Clean Bandit announced on Twitter.

“Symphony” is also featured on Zara‘s debut album So Good, which was also released today (March 17). Watch the stunning music video below…



Clean Bandit – Symphony feat. Zara Larsson [Music Video]

