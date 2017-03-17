Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 8:56 pm

Dakota Johnson Makes a Quick Change to Pick Up Her Pup!

Dakota Johnson can make going to doggy day care look fashionable!

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress stepped out in a cute vintage tee while dropping her pup Zeppelin off at Chateau Marmutt doggy day care on Friday (March 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Later in the day, Dakota made a quick change to pick up her pup!

Dakota was spotted looking more preppy in a blue button down and jeans while Zeppelin looked like he may have had a day of pampering at the pet hot spot.

Earlier in the week, Dakota helped celebrate the stylists who help keep her fashionable at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo‘s Power Stylists Dinner.
Photos: AKM/GSI
