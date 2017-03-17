Dan Stevens Reunites with Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael

Dan Stevens joins his friend Laura Carmichael at the launch of Christopher Kane‘s new Beauty and the Beast inspired capsule collection on Thursday (March 16) at the brand’s flagship store in London, England.

The 34-year-old actor worked on the show Downton Abbey with Laura for several years.

Christopher has created a limited-edition collection that includes women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces and accessories inspired by the fairytale, which is in theaters now.

FYI: Laura is wearing Christopher Kane.