Fri, 17 March 2017 at 2:39 pm

Donald Trump Once Kicked One Direction Out of His Hotel

Donald Trump Once Kicked One Direction Out of His Hotel

Donald Trump once showed One Direction the direction to the exit!

The guys – Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and previously, Zayn Malik – were apparently kicked out of the president’s hotel because they didn’t drop their plans to have a meeting with one of his daughters (it’s unclear which one).

Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel once,” Liam told Rollacoaster magazine. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter.”

“He phoned up our manager and we were asleep,” Liam explained. “He said, ‘Well, wake them up,’ and I was like, ‘No,’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us.”

“So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel,’” Liam added. “So we had to leave.”

Yikes!

