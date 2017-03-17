Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 10:34 am

Elizabeth Banks & Jimmy Fallon Are Trying To Set Their Kids Up (For The Future)!

Elizabeth Banks and Jimmy Fallon are channeling their inner cupids!

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday (March 16), the 43-year-old actress brought up the fact that she and Jimmy, 42, have been trying to set their kids up – but before they get into all that, Elizabeth‘s kids Felix, 5, and Max, 4, have got some questions for Jimmy‘s girls: 3-year-old Winnie and 2-year-old Frances.

“So Felix, he wants to know, first of all, Winnie, does she have a job? That’s the main thing he wants to know, does she have a job?,” Elizabeth asked Jimmy. “Unfortunately no, it’s been a tough year,” Jimmy jokingly responded.

Elizabeth also played a fun round of Emotional Interview, where they had to carry a conversation with each other while adapting to random emotional situations.

Also pictured: Elizabeth spotted making her way through Los Angeles International Airport to catch her flight out to New York City on Wednesday (March 15) in Los Angles.


Elizabeth Banks’ Sons Give Jimmy’s Daughters a Compatibility Quiz

Click inside to watch the rest of Elizabeth Banks’ appearance on The Tonight Show…


Emotional Interview with Elizabeth Banks
