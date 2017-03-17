Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 8:01 pm

Emma Watson: 'Belle' Song Stream Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Emma Watson: 'Belle' Song Stream Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

One of the most memorable moments of the new movie Beauty and the Beast is the opening number and you can listen to Emma Watson sing both “Belle” and “Belle (Reprise)” right here!

The famed scene where Belle makes her way through the town center features vocals from both Emma and her co-star Luke Evans.

The rest of the soundtrack also includes songs from Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Listen to the entire soundtrack here and stream “Belle” and “Belle (Reprise)” below…
Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson


