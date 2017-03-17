Emma Watson: 'Belle' Song Stream Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

One of the most memorable moments of the new movie Beauty and the Beast is the opening number and you can listen to Emma Watson sing both “Belle” and “Belle (Reprise)” right here!

The famed scene where Belle makes her way through the town center features vocals from both Emma and her co-star Luke Evans.

The rest of the soundtrack also includes songs from Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Ariana Grande and John Legend.

Listen to the entire soundtrack here and stream “Belle” and “Belle (Reprise)” below…