Emma Watson's LA Premiere Look Made 'Beauty & The Beast' Come to Life!

Something that you might not have noticed when you saw photos of Emma Watson at the Hollywood premiere of Beauty and the Beast was that her red carpet look paid tribute to an amazing moment of the film!

If you look closely at the 26-year-old actress’ hair, you’ll see that she has gold pieces throughout her hair that are in the shape of birds.

In one of the magical moments of the movie that happens right before the “Beauty and the Beast” ballroom scene, Garderobe (Audra McDonald) uses her powers to make Belle the yellow gown. The look is completed when gold pieces float down from the ceiling and attach themselves to the dress and her hair.

Make sure to look for the moment when you see Beauty and the Beast in theaters!