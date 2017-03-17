Empire's Jussie Smollett Goes Political In 'F.U.W.' Music Video - Watch Here!

Empire star Jussie Smollett is taking shots at the current Presidential administration with the release of his new music video for “F.U.W.” (or “F#$*’d Up World”)!

“This is not a single. It’s not a song to promote the series,” the 34-year-old entertainer said in a statement. “It’s an artistic expression. My view of this sick cycle, an era in which we must fight our way out of before it’s too late. This view of unity is something they may never understand. That is why it is up to us. Train your daughters and sons to be soldiers of love, despite and in spite of this F#$*’d Up World.”

“Build a wall, it won’t keep us from loving each other,” Jussie sings. “Rewrite the laws / You won’t keep us from loving each other.”

Watch the music video below…



Jussie Smollett – ‘F.U.W.’ (Music Video)

