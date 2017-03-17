Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action &amp; Animated Versions Revealed!

'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 12:32 am

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Eva Mendes looks gorgeous in a one-shoulder dress while attending the grand opening of the New York & Company store on Thursday night (March 16) in Miami, Fla.

The 43-year-old actress also debuted her new collection for the company at the event. This marked her first public appearance in over six months!

The last time that Eva stepped out for an official event was at the fashion show for her last New York & Company collection back in September.

Eva was joined by New York & Company CEO Greg Scott, who you might remember from his appearance on Undercover Boss last year.

Just last week, Eva opened up about why she would rather stay at home with her kids than step out on the red carpet.

15+ pictures inside from Eva Mendes‘ collection launch…

Just Jared on Facebook
eva mendes new york and company miami event 01
eva mendes new york and company miami event 02
eva mendes new york and company miami event 03
eva mendes new york and company miami event 04
eva mendes new york and company miami event 05
eva mendes new york and company miami event 06
eva mendes new york and company miami event 07
eva mendes new york and company miami event 08
eva mendes new york and company miami event 09
eva mendes new york and company miami event 10
eva mendes new york and company miami event 11
eva mendes new york and company miami event 12
eva mendes new york and company miami event 13
eva mendes new york and company miami event 14
eva mendes new york and company miami event 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eva Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here