Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Eva Mendes looks gorgeous in a one-shoulder dress while attending the grand opening of the New York & Company store on Thursday night (March 16) in Miami, Fla.

The 43-year-old actress also debuted her new collection for the company at the event. This marked her first public appearance in over six months!

The last time that Eva stepped out for an official event was at the fashion show for her last New York & Company collection back in September.

Eva was joined by New York & Company CEO Greg Scott, who you might remember from his appearance on Undercover Boss last year.

Just last week, Eva opened up about why she would rather stay at home with her kids than step out on the red carpet.

