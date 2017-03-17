Garth Brooks Books Free SXSW Concert, Tickets Are All Gone!

Fans of Garth Brooks who live in Austin, Texas are in for a treat as he is going to be performing a free concert at the 2017 SXSW Festival this weekend.

Tickets for the concert are already completely sold out, so hopefully you already got a ticket if you are hoping to attend!

During a keynote speech on Friday (March 17), Garth mentioned that he might do a surprise show this evening as well.

“I’m not really sure what all is going on,” he said (via USA Today). “I know I ate breakfast this morning so I’m ready to go however late we go.”