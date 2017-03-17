Here Are Luke Evans' Hottest Photos in One Place!

There are going to be many people first discovering Luke Evans this weekend when they see him play Gaston in the new movie musical Beauty and the Beast!

Those who are not familiar with the 37-year-old actor until now have been missing out on years worth of sexy photos of the hot Welsh stud.

SPEEDO PHOTOS: He left nothing to the imagination in these beach pics

Luke is best known for his roles in the movies The Girl on the Train, Dracula Untold, and in the Fast and Furious and Hobbit franchises. He got his start in musical theater many years ago and finally is getting a chance to show off his singing skills on screen.

If you follow Luke on social media, then you have been treated to tons of sexy selfies over the years. We’ve gathered some for you below!

Luke is also a style star and is constantly hitting the red carpet and sitting front row at fashion shows looking as dapper as can be.

Click inside to see some of Luke Evans’ hot social media photos…

30+ pictures inside of Luke Evans looking super hot over the years…