Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan is ringing in St. Patrick’s Day with this hilarious video in which he recited 41 ways Irish people say they are drunk!

The 34-year-old actor is of course from Ireland, so he was the perfect person for Jimmy Kimmel Live to call for this hilarious video.

“Pissed as a fart,” “Steam-pigged,” “Lit up like a Christmas tree,” and “Rama-lama ding-donged” are just some of the terms he had to say.

Jamie is currently hard at work filming the upcoming movie Robin Hood: Origins and we recently posted some photos from set!


Jamie Dornan’s 41 Irish Terms for Drunk
