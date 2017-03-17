Top Stories
Fri, 17 March 2017 at 2:48 pm

Jennifer Garner Wears Festive Green Socks on St. Patrick's Day

Jennifer Garner Wears Festive Green Socks on St. Patrick's Day

Jennifer Garner is feeling festive on St. Patrick’s Day and she used her socks as a way to show off her love for the holiday!

The 44-year-old actress was spotted wearing green socks while running some early morning errands on Friday (March 17) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer was in Washington, D.C. the day before to testify on Capitol Hill to advocate for children who live in poverty. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of the organization Save the Children and talked about her work with the charity.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

