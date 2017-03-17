Jennifer Lopez 'Shades of Blue' Gets Renewed For Season Three!

Jennifer Lopez‘s hit cop drama Shades of Blue was just renewed for a third season!

The network confirmed the news in a statement, just two weeks into the show’s second season.

“We’re so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that Shades of Blue has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said.

She added, “This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more.”

