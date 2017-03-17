Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 6:29 pm

Jennifer Lopez 'Shades of Blue' Gets Renewed For Season Three!

Jennifer Lopez‘s hit cop drama Shades of Blue was just renewed for a third season!

The network confirmed the news in a statement, just two weeks into the show’s second season.

“We’re so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that Shades of Blue has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said.

She added, “This show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more.”

ARE YOU EXCITED for a third season of Shades of Blue?
