Fri, 17 March 2017 at 10:40 am

Jennifer Lopez Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Date Night with Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez Wears Form-Fitting Dress for Date Night with Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez shows off a lot of leg while stepping out of Casa Tua restaurant after a romantic date night on Thursday (March 16) in Miami, Fla.

The 47-year-old entertainer was joined for dinner by her new boyfriend, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer looked amazing in her form-fitting white dress, which featured a sexy slit on the left side. Alex looked sharp in his blue sweater and white jeans.

Earlier in the day, Jen and Alex, 41, were seen hitting the gym together to keep their hot bodies in shape!
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

