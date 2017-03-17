Top Stories
Fri, 17 March 2017 at 1:35 pm

John Legend Has Super Sweet Response to Chrissy Teigen's Essay on Postpartum Depression

John Legend Has Super Sweet Response to Chrissy Teigen's Essay on Postpartum Depression

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of our favorite couples in Hollywood and their support for each other is one of the things that makes them so great.

Chrissy recently opened up about her experience with postpartum depression in an essay for Glamour and now John is talking about how proud he is of his wife.

“I’m so proud of her,” John told E! News. “She showed me the drafts when she was writing it and I knew it would mean a lot to a lot of women for them to see that. By acknowledging the pain that she’s going through, in doing that she also acknowledges the pain that a lot of women go through after they have a child. A lot of people don’t want to talk about it. A lot of people feel alone when they’re going through it and for her to let people know that they’re not alone, I think was really powerful.”

John has some advice to men whose wives are also suffering from postpartum depression.

“You have to be present. You have to be compassionate. You have to understand what the reasons for them feeling what they’re feeling are,” John said. “I think once you know the reasons. I think you can be more helpful in identifying what they’re going through.”
  • LolaLola

    I don’t believe she had PPD. Every mother in Hollyweird says they had PPD. BS

