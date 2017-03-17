Josh & Anna Duggar Announce Pregnancy Two Years After Cheating Scandal

Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting their fifth child, just two years after his cheating scandal.

The couple announced the news on the family’s website, explaining that they have been rebuilding their lives since Josh admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and entered a faith-based rehab center.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” they wrote.

Josh and Anna added, “We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time…As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”