Fri, 17 March 2017 at 1:33 am

Justin Bieber Greets Fans While Out in Australia

Justin Bieber Greets Fans While Out in Australia

Justin Bieber is getting some serious love while he’s been in Australia!

The 23-year-old performer was all smiles as he’s greeted by fans outside of a coffee shop on Friday (March 17) in Sydney, Australia.

CHECK OUT: Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless on an Island in Australia

Later that day, Justin and a friend had to get a police escort as they made their way into a restaurant for lunch.

Justin‘s been in Australia for the past week as he kicks off the Australian leg of his Purpose World Tour.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber gets mobbed by fans in australia 01
justin bieber gets mobbed by fans in australia 02
justin bieber gets mobbed by fans in australia 03
justin bieber gets mobbed by fans in australia 04
justin bieber gets mobbed by fans in australia 05
justin bieber gets mobbed by fans in australia 06
justin bieber gets mobbed by fans in australia 07

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here