Fri, 17 March 2017 at 1:33 am
Justin Bieber Greets Fans While Out in Australia
Justin Bieber is getting some serious love while he’s been in Australia!
The 23-year-old performer was all smiles as he’s greeted by fans outside of a coffee shop on Friday (March 17) in Sydney, Australia.
Later that day, Justin and a friend had to get a police escort as they made their way into a restaurant for lunch.
Justin‘s been in Australia for the past week as he kicks off the Australian leg of his Purpose World Tour.
