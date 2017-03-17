Justin Theroux & Orlando Bloom Support Their Friend's New Cannabis Brand

Justin Theroux and Orlando Bloom meet up with friends Malin Akerman and Benji Madden while attending a private dinner to launch the luxury cannabis brand Beboe on Thursday (March 16) at a private residence in West Hollywood, Calif.

The new brand was launched by Scott Campbell and Clement Kwan. “We wanted to create a product that we’d be proud to give to our friends,” Scott said in a statement. “We set out to create not only a quality product, but something that would truly change the way people saw cannabis as a product.”

Scott was joined at the event by his pregnant wife, actress Lake Bell. Other attendees included Sharon Stone and Rose McGowan.

