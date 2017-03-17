Kate McKinnon & Mila Kunis In Talks to Join 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are in talks to join the cast of The Spy Who Dumped Me, according to TheWrap.

The 33-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member and 33-year-old Bad Moms star are reportedly in the middle of negotiations with Lionsgate.

The film follows two best friends who end up in an international conspiracy after one of their exes turned out to be a spy.

The comedy that is set to be directed by Susanna Fogel and produced by Brian Grazer.

The Spy Who Dumped Me will reportedly begin shooting this summer.