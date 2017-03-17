Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 7:19 pm

Kate Middleton Gets Glam With Prince William in Paris!

Kate Middleton Gets Glam With Prince William in Paris!

The Royals have arrived in Paris and it couldn’t look more glamorous!

Prince William and Kate Middleton jetted to the City of Lights on Friday (March 17), marking William‘s first official trip to the city since the passing of his mother Princess Diana.

The couple’s first stop was at Elysee Palace to meet with French president Francois Hollande, where Kate looked gorgeous in the same green coat she was spotted in that morning.

Later, William and Kate headed to the launch of Les Voisins with the British ambassador to France, Edward Llewellyn.

The couple concluded their evening at a dinner hosted by Edward, where Kate stepped out in a shimmering silver gown.

Check out all of Kate‘s outfits in the photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton gets glam in paris 01
kate middleton gets glam in paris 02
kate middleton gets glam in paris 03
kate middleton gets glam in paris 04
kate middleton gets glam in paris 05
kate middleton gets glam in paris 06
kate middleton gets glam in paris 07
kate middleton gets glam in paris 08
kate middleton gets glam in paris 09
kate middleton gets glam in paris 10
kate middleton gets glam in paris 11
kate middleton gets glam in paris 12
kate middleton gets glam in paris 13
kate middleton gets glam in paris 14
kate middleton gets glam in paris 15
kate middleton gets glam in paris 16
kate middleton gets glam in paris 17
kate middleton gets glam in paris 18
kate middleton gets glam in paris 19
kate middleton gets glam in paris 20
kate middleton gets glam in paris 21
kate middleton gets glam in paris 22
kate middleton gets glam in paris 23
kate middleton gets glam in paris 24
kate middleton gets glam in paris 25
kate middleton gets glam in paris 26
kate middleton gets glam in paris 27

Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here