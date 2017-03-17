Kate Middleton Gets Glam With Prince William in Paris!

The Royals have arrived in Paris and it couldn’t look more glamorous!

Prince William and Kate Middleton jetted to the City of Lights on Friday (March 17), marking William‘s first official trip to the city since the passing of his mother Princess Diana.

The couple’s first stop was at Elysee Palace to meet with French president Francois Hollande, where Kate looked gorgeous in the same green coat she was spotted in that morning.

Later, William and Kate headed to the launch of Les Voisins with the British ambassador to France, Edward Llewellyn.

The couple concluded their evening at a dinner hosted by Edward, where Kate stepped out in a shimmering silver gown.

Check out all of Kate‘s outfits in the photos below…