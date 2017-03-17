Kate Middleton & Prince William Step Out Together After His Night of Partying

Kate Middleton and Prince William wear their green while stepping out for the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday morning (March 17) at Household Cavalry Barracks in London, England.

The appearance comes days after William was caught having a fun night out with friends at a club in Switzerland. He was seen showing off his dance moves and looked like he was having a blast.

Kate looked gorgeous in her green coat and matching hat, along with green earrings. William was festive by adding some green clovers to his hat!

FYI: Kate is wearing a Catherine Walker coat and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

25+ pictures inside of Kate Middleton and Prince William at the parade…