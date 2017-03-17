Top Stories
Fri, 17 March 2017 at 12:08 pm

Kehlani & G-Eazy: 'Good Life' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download Here!

Kehlani & G-Eazy: 'Good Life' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download Here!

Kehlani reunites with her pal G-Eazy on their hot new track titled “Good Life,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the latest single to be lifted from the upcoming star-studded Fate of the Furious soundtrack, which also features “Hey Mama” with Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello.

This isn’t the Kehlani and G-Eazy‘s first collaboration, the R&B crooner also joined G-Eazy on the emotionally-charged “Everything Will Be OK” off his 2015 album When It’s Dark Out.

Good Life” is also available on iTunes now!


Kehlani & G-Eazy – ‘Good Life’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Kehlani and G-Eazy’s new song…
