Khloe Kardashian Gets Mushy With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is so in love and she doesn’t care who knows!

The 32-year-old reality star celebrated her boyfriend’s Tristan Thompson‘s birthday earlier this week and penned him such a sweet note.

Khloe took to her Instagram to share a photo of the two at his birthday party, enjoying a piece of cake together.

“To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this,” Khloe captioned the photo.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Pictured inside: Khloe making her way through LAX airport on Friday (March 17) in Los Angeles.