Linkin Park: 'Battle Symphony' Stream, Download & Lyric Video Here!

Linkin Park are back at it again with a brand new track titled “Battle Symphony,” and you can watch the lyric video right here!

The track, along with the Kiiara-assisted lead single “Heavy,” is set to be featured on the band’s – Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn – upcoming album One More Light, due out May 19th via Warner Bros.

“The thing that really drove this album was we kind of flipped our writing process backwards,” Mike said about the new album. “Historically for us the (instrumental) track usually comes first, like we’ll make a body of music and the music will inspire the lyrics. In this case, we actually flipped that around and the very first thing we’d do each day is we’d get into the studio and say, ‘What’s on my mind? What do I want to sing about and write about?’ and that defined a whole different kind of writing. It builds a wonderful foundation to put everything else on top of. And the soundmaking is actually one of the most fun parts for me, so then it’s like icing on the cake. I know I’ve got a strong song, a strong foundation and then it’s just icing to put on top of it.”

“Battle Symphony” is also available on iTunes now!



Linkin Park – ‘Battle Symphony’ (Official Lyric Video)

