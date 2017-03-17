Lorde Responds to Critics of Her 'SNL' Dance Moves
Lorde had the best response for anyone who made fun of her dancing on Saturday Night Live!
The 20-year-old singer performed her two new singles, “Green Light” and “Liability” – both off her upcoming album Melodrama – during last weekend’s episode, and she did not hold back on her always interesting dance moves.
“One day i will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and I will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day ¯\_(ツ)_/¯,” Lorde wrote on Facebook.
Pictured inside: Lorde and pal Jack Antonoff (who produced both of her new singes) stepping out on Thursday (March 16) in New York City.