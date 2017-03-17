Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 4:51 pm

Lorde Responds to Critics of Her 'SNL' Dance Moves

Lorde Responds to Critics of Her 'SNL' Dance Moves

Lorde had the best response for anyone who made fun of her dancing on Saturday Night Live!

The 20-year-old singer performed her two new singles, “Green Light” and “Liability” – both off her upcoming album Melodrama – during last weekend’s episode, and she did not hold back on her always interesting dance moves.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde

“One day i will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and I will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day ¯\_(ツ)_/¯,” Lorde wrote on Facebook.

ICYMI, watch both performances here!

Pictured inside: Lorde and pal Jack Antonoff (who produced both of her new singes) stepping out on Thursday (March 16) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
lorde responds to critics of her snl dance moves 01
lorde responds to critics of her snl dance moves 02
lorde responds to critics of her snl dance moves 03
lorde responds to critics of her snl dance moves 04
lorde responds to critics of her snl dance moves 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Lorde, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here