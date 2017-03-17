Lukas Graham Drops 'Drunk In the Morning' Music Video - Watch Here!

Lukas Graham lives it up with their besties in the just released music video for “Drunk In The Morning,” and you can watch it right here!

The track is the latest single off the Danish band’s – Lukas Forchhammer, Mark Falgren and Magnus Larsson – critically-acclaimed self-titled debut album, which spawned their massive Grammy-nominated hit “7 Years.”

“When I’m Drunk In The Morning. I’m calling you. You might be lonely,” Lukas Graham tweeted. “And here it is! We had so much fun making this video :D a bunch of our boys flew in from CPH to make the vibe right!”

Watch the music video below…



Lukas Graham – ‘Drunk In the Morning’ (Music Video)