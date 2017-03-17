Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 12:37 pm

Lukas Graham Drops 'Drunk In the Morning' Music Video - Watch Here!

Lukas Graham Drops 'Drunk In the Morning' Music Video - Watch Here!

Lukas Graham lives it up with their besties in the just released music video for “Drunk In The Morning,” and you can watch it right here!

The track is the latest single off the Danish band’s – Lukas Forchhammer, Mark Falgren and Magnus Larsson – critically-acclaimed self-titled debut album, which spawned their massive Grammy-nominated hit “7 Years.”

“When I’m Drunk In The Morning. I’m calling you. You might be lonely,” Lukas Graham tweeted. “And here it is! We had so much fun making this video :D a bunch of our boys flew in from CPH to make the vibe right!”

Watch the music video below…


Lukas Graham – ‘Drunk In the Morning’ (Music Video)
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
