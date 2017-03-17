Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 12:08 am

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Hailee Steinfeld: 'At My Best' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Hailee Steinfeld: 'At My Best' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Machine Gun Kelly and Hailee Steinfeld have dropped their hot new song “At My Best” and you can listen to it right here!

The song was produced by hitmaker Benny Blanco and it was dropped ahead of MGK‘s upcoming album. It is the follow-up to his smash hit “Bad Things” featuring Camila Cabello.

“This song’s for anybody that feels like I did, never the cool kid. This song’s for anybody who fought their way through, always remained true. This song’s for anybody, the ones that’s trying to get it the ones that dream it and live it,” MGK said about the song.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below via Vevo!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

