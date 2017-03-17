Machine Gun Kelly ft. Hailee Steinfeld: 'At My Best' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Machine Gun Kelly and Hailee Steinfeld have dropped their hot new song “At My Best” and you can listen to it right here!

The song was produced by hitmaker Benny Blanco and it was dropped ahead of MGK‘s upcoming album. It is the follow-up to his smash hit “Bad Things” featuring Camila Cabello.

“This song’s for anybody that feels like I did, never the cool kid. This song’s for anybody who fought their way through, always remained true. This song’s for anybody, the ones that’s trying to get it the ones that dream it and live it,” MGK said about the song.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below via Vevo!

