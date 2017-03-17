Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 4:17 pm

Melania & Barron Trump Will Move to the White House in June

Melania & Barron Trump Will Move to the White House in June
  • New details about the First Lady’s move to the White House have been revealed – TMZ
  • 17 strange and scary things to know about Steve BannonWetpaint
  • Listen to the new song that Ed Sheeran wrote – Just Jared Jr
  • If this rumor was actually true, we would approve – DListed
  • Selena Gomez looks so sexy in her Vogue shoot – Hollywood Tuna
  • Trump refused to shake Angela Merkel‘s hand – Towleroad
  • Bindi Irwin is moving in with her boyfriend – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here