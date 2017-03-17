Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 3:22 pm

NBC Sets Premiere Dates for Summer 2017 Shows!

NBC Sets Premiere Dates for Summer 2017 Shows!

Summer is coming sooner than you might think and NBC has already announced the premiere dates for the network’s summer shows!

Some of the new shows that you can look forward to include Jennifer Lopez‘s new dancing competition World of Dance and Steve Harvey‘s spin-off of Little Big Shots featuring elderly people.

Marlon Wayans‘ new self-titled sitcom will be premiering this summer, as will the new thriller Midnight, Texas, according to Variety.

America’s Got Talent will be returning with new host Tyra Banks and series like The Carmichael Show, The Night Shift, Hollywood Game Night, and more will be getting new seasons.

Click inside for all of the premiere dates…

NBC Sets Premiere Dates for Summer 2017 Shows

“World of Dance,” Monday, May 8, 10 p.m.

“America’s Got Talent,” Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m.

“The Carmichael Show,” Wednesday, May 31, 9 p.m.

“American Ninja Warrior,” Monday, June 12, 8 p.m.

“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge,” Monday, June 12, 10 p.m.

“Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m.

“The Wall,” Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m.

“The Night Shift,” Thursday, June 22, 9 p.m.

“Midnight, Texas,” Tuesday, July 25, 10 p.m.

“Hollywood Game Night,” Monday, August 7, 10 p.m.

“Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update,” Thursday, August 10, 9 p.m.

“Marlon,” Wednesday, August 16, 9 p.m.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: NBC, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here