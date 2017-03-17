Summer is coming sooner than you might think and NBC has already announced the premiere dates for the network’s summer shows!

Some of the new shows that you can look forward to include Jennifer Lopez‘s new dancing competition World of Dance and Steve Harvey‘s spin-off of Little Big Shots featuring elderly people.

Marlon Wayans‘ new self-titled sitcom will be premiering this summer, as will the new thriller Midnight, Texas, according to Variety.

America’s Got Talent will be returning with new host Tyra Banks and series like The Carmichael Show, The Night Shift, Hollywood Game Night, and more will be getting new seasons.

Click inside for all of the premiere dates…

NBC Sets Premiere Dates for Summer 2017 Shows

“World of Dance,” Monday, May 8, 10 p.m.

“America’s Got Talent,” Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m.

“The Carmichael Show,” Wednesday, May 31, 9 p.m.

“American Ninja Warrior,” Monday, June 12, 8 p.m.

“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge,” Monday, June 12, 10 p.m.

“Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m.

“The Wall,” Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m.

“The Night Shift,” Thursday, June 22, 9 p.m.

“Midnight, Texas,” Tuesday, July 25, 10 p.m.

“Hollywood Game Night,” Monday, August 7, 10 p.m.

“Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update,” Thursday, August 10, 9 p.m.

“Marlon,” Wednesday, August 16, 9 p.m.