Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 8:34 pm

Nick Jonas Defines Dapper While Drinking Champagne on a Boat in His Turtleneck

Nick Jonas Defines Dapper While Drinking Champagne on a Boat in His Turtleneck

Nick Jonas is currently living the life in Italy!

The 24-year-old singer was spotted enjoying some pasta with friends – including Kevin Covert, his hairstylist Marissa Machado, and football player Chris Ganter – on Friday (March 17) in Florence.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Nick and his crew then explored the streets on bicycles before hopping on a boat.

Nick snapped a dapper pic on the boat while rocking a tweed suit, turtleneck, cigar, glass of champagne, and thoughtful look on his face. Check it out below! (via Instagram)

Nick started off his vacation earlier this week in Amsterdam.

🇮🇹

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Click inside to see more pics and videos from Nick’s time in Italy…

Venice 🇮🇹

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

More European adventures with the best people… #venice #italy #nickineurope

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas defines dapper while drinking champagne on a boat in his turtleneck 01
nick jonas defines dapper while drinking champagne on a boat in his turtleneck 02
nick jonas defines dapper while drinking champagne on a boat in his turtleneck 03
nick jonas defines dapper while drinking champagne on a boat in his turtleneck 04
nick jonas defines dapper while drinking champagne on a boat in his turtleneck 05
nick jonas defines dapper while drinking champagne on a boat in his turtleneck 06

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here