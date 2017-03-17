Nick Jonas Defines Dapper While Drinking Champagne on a Boat in His Turtleneck
Nick Jonas is currently living the life in Italy!
The 24-year-old singer was spotted enjoying some pasta with friends – including Kevin Covert, his hairstylist Marissa Machado, and football player Chris Ganter – on Friday (March 17) in Florence.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas
Nick and his crew then explored the streets on bicycles before hopping on a boat.
Nick snapped a dapper pic on the boat while rocking a tweed suit, turtleneck, cigar, glass of champagne, and thoughtful look on his face. Check it out below! (via Instagram)
Nick started off his vacation earlier this week in Amsterdam.
Click inside to see more pics and videos from Nick’s time in Italy…