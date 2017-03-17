Nick Jonas Defines Dapper While Drinking Champagne on a Boat in His Turtleneck

Nick Jonas is currently living the life in Italy!

The 24-year-old singer was spotted enjoying some pasta with friends – including Kevin Covert, his hairstylist Marissa Machado, and football player Chris Ganter – on Friday (March 17) in Florence.

Nick and his crew then explored the streets on bicycles before hopping on a boat.

Nick snapped a dapper pic on the boat while rocking a tweed suit, turtleneck, cigar, glass of champagne, and thoughtful look on his face. Check it out below! (via Instagram)

Nick started off his vacation earlier this week in Amsterdam.

🇮🇹 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Venice 🇮🇹 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:32am PDT