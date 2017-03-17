Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Luke Evans' Speedo Once Left Nothing to the Imagination!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 10:39 pm

Nicki Minaj Joins Jason Derulo & Ty Dolla Sign for Colorful 'Swalla' Music Video - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj Joins Jason Derulo & Ty Dolla Sign for Colorful 'Swalla' Music Video - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj is fierce and futuristic in Jason Derulo‘s candy-coated music video for his recent single “Swalla.”

The track also features vocals from Ty Dolla Sign.

The fun video, directed by Gil Green, is full of models, fur coats, rainbow-colored rooms, and more colorful surprises.

Nicki‘s lines “I gave these bitches two years, now you’re times up/ bless her heart she’s throwing shots, but every line sucks,” are reportedly aimed at Remy Ma – the rappers have been embroiled in a battle of diss tracks.

Listen to Nicki‘s “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed” if you missed them.

Watch the “Swalla” music video below!


Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Jason Derulo
Posted to: Jason Derulo, Music, Music Video, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here