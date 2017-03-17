Nicki Minaj Joins Jason Derulo & Ty Dolla Sign for Colorful 'Swalla' Music Video - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj is fierce and futuristic in Jason Derulo‘s candy-coated music video for his recent single “Swalla.”

The track also features vocals from Ty Dolla Sign.

The fun video, directed by Gil Green, is full of models, fur coats, rainbow-colored rooms, and more colorful surprises.

Nicki‘s lines “I gave these bitches two years, now you’re times up/ bless her heart she’s throwing shots, but every line sucks,” are reportedly aimed at Remy Ma – the rappers have been embroiled in a battle of diss tracks.

Listen to Nicki‘s “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed” if you missed them.

Watch the “Swalla” music video below!



Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)