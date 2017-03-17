Top Stories
Fri, 17 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Paris Hilton & Boyfriend Chris Zylka Return Home From Their Romantic Getaway

Paris Hilton & Boyfriend Chris Zylka Return Home From Their Romantic Getaway

Paris Hilton holds hands with boyfriend Chris Zylka as they make their way through LAX airport on Wednesday (March 15) in Los Angeles.

The cute couple looked tan and refreshed as they arrived home from their romantic Mexican vacation.

For the past few days, Paris and Chris were on the island of Tulum enjoying some fun in the sun.

While they were on vacation, Paris took to Instagram to share some cute shots of herself and Chris enjoying their time together.
Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton

