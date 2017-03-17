Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 4:00 am

Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Celebrate Her Sister's 40th Birthday!

Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem hold hands as they leave a restaurant on Tuesday night (March 14) in Madrid, Spain.

The 42-year-old actress went chic in a black suit as she stepped out to celebrate her younger sister Monica‘s 40th birthday.

Earlier that day, Penelope took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture of herself and Monica in matching outfits as she wished her sister a happy birthday.

Check out the sweet picture below!
