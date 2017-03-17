Top Stories
Fri, 17 March 2017 at 1:41 pm

Pirates' Brenton Thwaites Reveals What He & Johnny Depp Talked About on Set

Pirates' Brenton Thwaites Reveals What He & Johnny Depp Talked About on Set

Brenton Thwaites gives the camera a smoldering stare on the cover of At Large Magazine, Issue 8, on newsstands March 23.

Here’s what the 27-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star had to share with the mag:

On working with Johnny Depp:Johnny was one of my favorite actors – still is. Our conversations were usually along the lines of his opinions about certain guitars; we both have a pretty big passion for guitars. And he was about to go off with the Hollywood Vampires, his group with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry from Aerosmith. But there were a few things I was asking Johnny in terms of the acting books he’d studied, the actors he admired as a kid. He was pretty open to me about all that stuff. He has such a great energy. He’s so positive. And in between ‘acting’ and ‘cut,’ he’s amazing.”

On his Pirates of the Caribbean 5 role: “I play a young soldier in the Royal Navy called Henry. He makes an unlikely alliance with Jack Sparrow and Carina Smyth, who’s played by Kaya Scodelario, in order to find a certain treasure they’re all looking for; something that will help each of their individual causes and all of their problems.”

On his relationship with girlfriend Chloe Pacey and their 12-month-old daughter Birdie: “Our kid loves traveling as much as I do – she cries when she’s not on a plane. We’re kind of one big happy traveling trio. The trick will be when she’s 4 or 5: to see what’s going on later in my career, where we’re going to raise her, where we’re going to live.”

For more from Brenton, head to AtLargeMagazine.com.

FYI: Brenton is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo, Hermes, Worth & Worth, and Dior Homme.

Photos: Randall Mesdon
