Pitbull: 'Climate Change' Album Stream & Download!

Pitbull‘s brand new album titled Climate Change has finally arrived, and you can stream it right here!

The 36-year-old rapper’s tenth studio album features the Enrique Iglesias-assisted single “Messin Around,” “Options” with Stephen Marley and “Green Light” with Flo Rida and LunchMoney Lewis.

Pitbull‘s new album also features new collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Leona Lewis, Kiesza, Jason Derulo, Ty Dolla $ign, R. Kelly, Austin Mahone and much more.

Climate Change is also available on iTunes and all other digital music providers! Stream the album below…