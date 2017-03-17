Prince Harry Attends Veterans' Mental Health Conference in London

Prince Harry shares a laugh with a few veterans as he attends the Veterans’ Mental Health Conference on Thursday (March 16) at King’s College in London, England.

The 32-year-old British royal – who is a war veteran himself – led a panel discussion with three other veterans on the benefits of getting the right support for those suffering from mental health issues.

The day before, Prince Harry got in touch with nature while out on his royal duties in Epping Forest.

