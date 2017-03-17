Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action &amp; Animated Versions Revealed!

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 12:44 am

Prince Harry Attends Veterans' Mental Health Conference in London

Prince Harry Attends Veterans' Mental Health Conference in London

Prince Harry shares a laugh with a few veterans as he attends the Veterans’ Mental Health Conference on Thursday (March 16) at King’s College in London, England.

The 32-year-old British royal – who is a war veteran himself – led a panel discussion with three other veterans on the benefits of getting the right support for those suffering from mental health issues.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

The day before, Prince Harry got in touch with nature while out on his royal duties in Epping Forest.

10+ pictures inside of Prince Harry at the veterans’ conference…
