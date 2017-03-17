Top Stories
Fri, 17 March 2017 at 12:59 am

Rachel Lindsay Starts Filming 'The Bachelorette' - First Look!

Rachel Lindsay Starts Filming 'The Bachelorette' - First Look!

Rachel Lindsay has officially kicked off her season of The Bachelorette and she is currently meeting her men at the time this post was published!

The show’s producer Mike Fleiss shared a photo of the 31-year-old lawyer looking gorgeous in a white gown while outside of the show’s famous mansion on Thursday night (March 16).

Chris Harrison, the host of the long-running series, is also included in the photo. “Let’s do it!!! #TheBachelorette,” Mike wrote on Twitter.

Rachel was surprised on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose a few days ago with the introduction of four men from her season. It was the first time that the next season of a Bachelor Nation show has kicked off on the finale of another one.

It’s well known that the first night of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette can last until the sun comes up the next day so we hope they are all ready for a long evening!
