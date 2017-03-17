Top Stories
Fri, 17 March 2017 at 1:58 am

Rick Ross: 'Rather You Than Me' Album Stream & Download!

Rick Ross just dropped his new album Rather You Than Me, which includes the song “Idols Become Rivals” in which he disses Cash Money co-founder Birdman.

“I’ve got a record titled ‘Idols Become Rivals’ and it’s basically me writing a letter to someone in the game that I looked up to damn near the most and I hate what things have come to,” Rick previously told Billboard about the song.

There are many guest rappers on the new album, including Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Future, Nas, and more.

“This album is more than just another project for me. It’s a product of strength, perseverance and determination. Rather You Than Me is testimony,” he wrote in a recent post on his blog. “I owed this to my supporters. Y’all that been rocking with me since we came out the Port of Miami. Without you none of this shit really means anything. Rather You Than Me…I hope y’all feel this.”

Download the album now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify.
