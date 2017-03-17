Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 5:30 am

Rita Ora Bundles Up for Dinner in London

Rita Ora looks chic in a red fur coat as she heads to dinner on Wednesday night (March 15) in London, England.

Earlier that day, the 26-year-old singer was spotted chatting with a friend after she worked up a sweat at a gym.

It was recently announced that Rita will be leaving her hosting job at America’s Next Top Model as Tyra Banks is set to take over again.

Rita took to Instagram to share her love for the show and shared with fans that she’s hard at work at her new album.

“Words can’t describe how much FUN I had hosting this show for you – it was such an honour – I grew up watching and loving the show it was a dream come true and I can’t wait for you to hear my new album! It’s TIME PEOPLE!!! Love the whole ANTM cast and crew and good luck for the future!! Love you @tyrabanks <3 <3 <3" Rita captioned the below pic.

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

