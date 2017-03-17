Ryan Reynolds Knows How to Pull Off the Perfect Casual Look
Ryan Reynolds shows off his cool casual style while leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s studio on Thursday night (March 16) in New York City.
The 40-year-old actor is scheduled to be a guest on the program next week, so it appears he pre-taped his interview.
Ryan showed off his perfect casual look that night. He bundled up with four layers of tops – a white undershirt, a button-down shirt, a navy sweater, and a jean jacket.
Make sure to check out Ryan‘s upcoming movie Life when it hits theaters next weekend!