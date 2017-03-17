Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Revealed

Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 12:23 pm

Ryan Reynolds Knows How to Pull Off the Perfect Casual Look

Ryan Reynolds Knows How to Pull Off the Perfect Casual Look

Ryan Reynolds shows off his cool casual style while leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘s studio on Thursday night (March 16) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor is scheduled to be a guest on the program next week, so it appears he pre-taped his interview.

Ryan showed off his perfect casual look that night. He bundled up with four layers of tops – a white undershirt, a button-down shirt, a navy sweater, and a jean jacket.

Make sure to check out Ryan‘s upcoming movie Life when it hits theaters next weekend!
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds knows how to pull off the perfect casual look 01
ryan reynolds knows how to pull off the perfect casual look 02
ryan reynolds knows how to pull off the perfect casual look 03
ryan reynolds knows how to pull off the perfect casual look 04
ryan reynolds knows how to pull off the perfect casual look 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here