Scarlett Johansson Greets Tons of Fans at 'Ghost in the Shell' Seoul Events!

Scarlett Johansson waves to the crowd while walking on stage at a press conference for her new film Ghost in the Shell on Friday (March 17) in Seoul, South Korea.

The 32-year-old actress later changed into a black gown to attend the red carpet fan event for the movie at the Lotte World Tower Mall. She made sure to greet as many fans as she could during the event!

Scarlett is in South Korea after doing press for the film in Japan the day before.

20+ pictures inside of Scarlett Johnasson looking stylish in Seoul…