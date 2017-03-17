Sean Hannity & Juan Williams Both Deny Gun Incident Happened

Sean Hannity is speaking out to deny he ever pulled a gun on political analyst Juan Williams.

CNN has published a report in which multiple sources claim that Hannity once “pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at Williams… He even turned on the laser sight, causing a red dot to bob around on Williams‘ body.”

Juan took to Twitter to say, “This incident is being sensationalized – everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm’s way. It was clear that Sean put my safety and security above all else and we continue to be great friends.”

The reporter who wrote the article responded to the tweet by saying, “I stand by my reporting, Juan. Every word. 110%.”

Click inside to read what Sean Hannnity said in response…

“Of course. @CNN fake news ignores the people involved. Whatever…… FNC and MS kicking your ass,” Sean wrote in response to that tweet.

The reporter again responded by saying, “I stand by my reporting, Sean.”

“Fake news hack. Of course u do. Lol. It’s not true. Unless u r calling me and Juan liars. Shocking from ‘White Lash’ network,” Sean said.